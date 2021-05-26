NC Folk Festival set to make in-person September return!

This year's festival will run from Sept. 10-12 in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (The attached video is about the virtual NC Folk Festival which took place last year due to COVID-19.)

It's official! The 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will return to downtown Greensboro September 10-12.

The festival will showcase a diverse array of musical performances and cultural activities that attendees have looked forward to each year since 2015, which is when the festival was first presented.

“After a successful pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to return to hosting an in-person festival in downtown Greensboro that will provide a welcoming, celebratory environment for all members of our Greensboro and North Carolina community to enjoy,” said Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “Thanks to the support of our presenting sponsor, TowneBank, and our close partnerships with Guilford County and the City of Greensboro, we will present a festival that our performers, staff, supporters, and audiences will be able to safely enjoy.”

Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury will perform with his band on the festival’s opening night, Friday, September 10.

Del McCoury has been recognized by the music industry with 14 GRAMMY nominations, including 2 wins for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013 with “The Streets of Baltimore, and in 2005 with “The Company We Keep.”