'Now I have this huge accomplishment' | NC A&T student performs in Super Bowl 55 Half Time show

Bentley Tanner, a drum major at NC A&T, shares his experience performing in the Weeknd’s Super Bowl Half Time Show.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People are still buzzing about the super bowl halftime show.

We recently learned one of The Weeknd's dancers in that halftime show is a North Carolina A&T student.

The Weeknd's star power grabbed the world's attention during the super Bowl 55 half time show.



He let loose with his cloned dancers with faces covered.



But WFMY News 2’s Itinease McMiller unmasked one of them, Bentely Tanner.

“We were pumped ready to do the show,” Tanner said. “It was the energy we fed off and it came through.”



Tanner is a North Carolina A&T State University drum major.



He can now add super bowl half time performer to his resume.



Tanner said the opportunity just fell in his lap.

A close friend of Tanners, a drum major at Bethune Cookman, invited him.



Tanner passed the screening process and took advantage of the once in a life time experience.

“Just to be apart of that moment in history is something I never thought I'd do in 2021," Tanner said. "Now I have this huge accomplishment I wasn't looking to do."



Tanner said the dancers were sent a choregraphed video.

It then took weeks of practice get the routine down to back The Weeknd up.

“Being that it's a pandemic it could have been none of us at all,” Tanner said. “It was this huge blessing in a way, but here were rules we had to follow as far as mask and spacing.”



Tanner didn't personally meet The Weeknd, but said the bright lights gave him a glimpse of his future and full potential, something he plans to cultivate all 2021.