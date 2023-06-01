Netflix password sharing crackdown is happening

The company began rolling out alerts to customers' TV screens with a warning.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Netflix started rolling out alerts warning about password sharing coming to an end.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the company wrote in a statement sent to customers.

Customers can skip the message that pops up on their screen however, they will be warned that they won't be able to use the account much longer.

"We recognize that our members have many entertainment choices," the company wrote. "It's why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows.

To combat password sharing, Netflix said it will limit U.S. viewership of its programming to people living in the same household. Those who subscribe to Netflix's standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month, a $2 discount from the company's basic plan.

