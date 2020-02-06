The blackout represents victims of police brutality including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others.

On the last standing wall of a building damaged by airstrikes in Syria, an artist painted a mural of George Floyd.

The artist, Aziz Asmar, said he was driven to paint the mural to send a message of solidarity to all humanitarian causes in the world.



Asmar painted George Floyd’s face next to the sentence "I can't breathe" which he repeated multiple times before dying.



He said the images of Floyd reminded him of images he had seen of Syrian children killed by a suspected chemical attack in 2017.

An 8-minute and 46-second tribute to George Floyd is gaining a lot of praise online.

ViacomCBS said its networks would go dark for nearly 9 minutes to mark the time in which a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The blackout represents victims of police brutality and people fighting for justice including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others.

As the timer gets closer to zero, the breaths get weaker, signifying what it may have been like for George Floyd as he repeatedly said 'I can't breathe'.

BET, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports. MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo Media, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land are among the networks going dark, according to Deadline.



The company went dark in 2018 for 17 minutes to honor the lives of Marjory Stoneman Douglas students killed in Parkland, Florida.

Other networks and music streaming services plan to go dark in memory of Floyd as well.

#BlackLivesMatter #ICantBreathe For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will go dark in tribute to #GeorgeFloyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice. Text DEMANDS to 55156. #Blacklivesmatter Posted by Color Of Change on Monday, June 1, 2020

Unrest across the country is resulting in some services being suspended.

Uber, Lyft and Doordash are suspending operations in some cities, in order to comply with curfew orders.

Protests continue across the U.S. in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Lyft said it is also following local guidance to comply with curfews. The food-delivery service Doordash will also pause operations in cities that have curfews in effect.

