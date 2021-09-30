Actor Nick Cannon promises to pay off student debts for seven students at historically black colleges, including three in North Carolina, when they graduate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt you're familiar with Nick Cannon, he's ventures have been in just about everything from movies, TV shows, and even music. This time he's getting attention for changing the lives of 2 Triad HBCU students, and we got to talk to one of the lucky students.

North Carolina A&T senior Christian Kornegay has been a fan of Nick Cannon since he can remember.

The actor and entrepreneurs recently promised he would pay off student loan debts for seven students at HBCU's when they graduate.

Three of those schools are here in North Carolina. Christian is one of those students. So when Christian was presented the opportunity of a lifetime to meet one of childhood heroes, he couldn't believe it.

"To have a connection with a mentor I've never met before, and to be discovered by him is just a whole different thing. That was a blessing as well, I feel like that was the biggest part of the process to me is being able to have that connection there. To see the younger generation of himself or to see some of himself in me."

Christian, who goes by the stage name 'CDKontheMic' is an event host, who's traveled across the country emceeing functions from coast to coast.

That's what put him on Nick Cannon's radar, and Cannon wanted to invest into his future.