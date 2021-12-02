Daredevil Nik Wallenda 'walked the plank' at Legoland

Wallenda is a seventh-generation circus performer known for his death-defying stunts, including his most recent walk over an active volcano.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The "King of the High Wire" completed another daring wire-walk at Legoland Florida!

On Friday afternoon, Sarasota-based daredevil Nik Wallenda walked on a wire five stories above park guests to celebrate Legoland Florida Resort's 10th anniversary.

The "plank walk" 60 feet in the air was part of the park's pirate-themed celebration. Wallenda wore a pirate costume and used a special LEGO block balance bar.

The walk was originally scheduled for last year's opening of the Pirate Island Hotel but was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Wallenda is a seventh-generation circus performer known for his death-defying stunts, including his most recent walk over an active volcano.

Legoland guests watched Wallenda tower over them while enjoying the park's rides and attractions like the Brickbeard watersports stunt show.