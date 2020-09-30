NC Zoo to be featured in cable series

Nat Geo Wild will air an 8 part series at the end of this month showing things the public never gets to see in person.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Seeing the animals at the zoo from what they call "The front of the house" is one thing but getting a deep look at the behind-the-scenes is a completely different thing.

That's exactly what we will see when "Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina" airs on Nat Geo Wild at the end of this month.

"These film crews stayed with us through all the highs and lows over the course of a year or so," said Jennifer Ireland, Curator Of Mammals at the zoo.

"We let cameras in to get an unprecedented view of everything. We can't reveal details but I can tell you that you will see things that truly depict what we as the staff deal with day in and day out. There are births at a zoo, there are deaths at a zoo and everything in between."

Ireland says what she hopes for after this airs is for people to truly understand how the staff feels about the organization and more importantly the animals.

"I think people will be blown away when they see how bonded we are to these animals and how much we love our work. To work at a zoo is to work from the heart, not from the wallet," said Ireland.