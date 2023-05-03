Free open house at North Wilkesboro Speedway May 10

Driver and racing celebrity appearances plus music, food trucks, show cars, and tickets on sale for all May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race Week events.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The opening night debut for the North Wilkesboro Speedway open house is set for Wednesday, May 10.

The public is invited to the free event. This is all as preparations continue for the May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week.

During the open house officials said fans will have the opportunity to have their photo taken in the North Wilkesboro Speedway historic Victory Lane. Officials said the post-race ceremony location is even unique because it sits on the roof of the track's infield media center.

That's not all, for a donation to the Speedway Children Charities, fans will be able to pose in the Victory Lane just like all of the NASCAR legends have before.

Fans can expect drivers and other special guests at the open house. They said, there will also be music, food trucks, souvenir stands, and the debut of the new Musco LED tack-lights in a lights-to-music-display.

Schedule of Events:

4 p.m. Parking lots open

5 p.m. Event grand opening with pace car entrance

5:30 p.m. Pictures in Victory Lane with a donation to Speedway Children Charities

5:45 p.m. Autographs available

7 p.m. Grandstand dedications

8:15 p.m. Light show with the new Musco track-lighting system

9 p.m. Event concludes

