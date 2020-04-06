Greensboro hotel and restaurant reopens tonight!

The O. Henry Hotel and it's restaurant Green Valley Grill have an incredible deal for you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is the day! A Greensboro institution is finally reopening after closing for quarantine. The leaders at Quaintance-Weaver made the call recently and will welcome guests back with a few safety precautions.

Employees will wear masks and gloves at times and the extra cleaning protocols will be in full swing. Audrey Wheeler with The O. Henry Hotel says they have implemented a plan that works.

"We have gone over our procedures and believe that we will protect not only our guests but our employees as well" said Wheeler.

The restaurant has been equipped with barriers around some seating areas that will protect all patrons but since they are made of clear plastic it won't be so isolating.

Add to that an incredible deal that will save you hundreds of dollars on an overnight stay and meals and you've got the perfect way to reopen with a splash.