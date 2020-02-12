Old Salem still comes through for the holidays

Despite the pandemic, the holiday favorite still finds ways to bring back memories

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Salem has been a staple of Triad Christmas destinations for decades and decades. From making candles to baking sweet treats people love visiting Old Salem for the decorations and the holiday atmosphere.

Well, even with a pandemic they are still finding ways to satisfy our nostalgic needs when it comes to Christmas.

"The buildings are closed but the decorations are in full swing and we want everyone to walk around the grounds to get their dose of an Old Salem Christmas," said Director of Engagement Samantha Smith, "We also have our sweets on sale from the website and you can have them shipped right to your door."

They have even moved some events online in an attempt to keep the holidays special with that Old Salem flair even if it's virtual instead of in-person.