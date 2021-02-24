One woman's passion for animals turns into a unique business.

Alison Peeler's Liberty Acres is a sanctuary for both exotic and domestic animals.

LIBERTY, N.C. — Alison Peeler has always loved animals. But she never thought it would lead her to this point in her life. The owner of a 100 acre sanctuary for exotic and domestic animals.

"We love what we do and we love giving these animals a safe and healthy environment," said Peeler "Exotic animal laws vary from county to county and sometimes people find themselves with an animal they were ill-equipped to care for. So we offer that option."

Liberty Acres is open to the public and ready for visitors. Ad it's all done with safety in mind.

"With 100 acres we have room to spread out. So social distancing is not a problem at all," Peeler said.

If you are interested you can buy tickets online at their website.