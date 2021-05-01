It's all about the suds, the songs, and the safety at one Lexington business

The Goose and The Monkey have a winning combination for safe fun under the current restrictions.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Even though restrictions are still in full force one Lexington business has figured out how to celebrate safely.

The Goose and The Monkey is known as a bar that has its soul rooted in live music and after the pandemic, they were trying to figure it all out. Would live music ever come back? The answer is yes....but safely.

"We still have our open mic nights every Wednesday and this time we've combined it with some food trucks from local eateries that are favorites in the area," said manager Justin Butler. "And we take into account safety as the top issue. Everything is sanitized multiple times throughout the evening as well as wearing masks and staying a safe distance from one another."