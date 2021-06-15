Origin of the Ghost light lights the way for concert series at the Carolina Theatre

"Some people say it was originally lit to keep the ghosts away from the theatre but that's not actually it..." said Director of Marketing Meagan Kopp.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To some, a light bulb shining on a stage is exactly that, but in the theatre world, that light is known as a 'ghost light.'

"Some people say it was originally lit to keep the ghosts away from the theatre but that's not actually it, it really is just a representation of the spirit of the theatre (of live theatre) and keeping a light burning on the stage so the stage is never dark," said Director of Marketing at the Carolina Theatre, Meagan Kopp.

As a play on the ghost light theme, an entire concert series was birthed at the theatre.

"Of course last year things came to an abrupt halt but in the fall, when we were able to open again with limited capacity, we started the Ghostlight Concert Series.

Kopp said last year's early shows only had a 25 guest capacity limit, but now they're excited to open things up more and continue to keep the concert series going!

In doing so, fans are truly in for a real treat with a line-up sure to please.

The Ghostlight Concert Series

· SISTARS OF JUNETEENTH – THURSDAY, JUNE 17, 8PM

· ABIGAIL DOWD ALBUM RELEASE – SATURDAY, JUNE 26, 8PM

· JASME’ KELLY: A TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE – FRIDAY, JULY 2, 8PM

· COLIN CUTLER ALBUM RELEASE – SATURDAY, JULY 24, 7PM

Kopp explained that though the ghost light helps to keep the tradition of theatre and the arts alive, she can't wait to bring the entertainment back to the stage.

"We're excited to be here, and we're excited to you know, turn the ghost light off and move it off stage for a little bit so that we can have some live entertainment happening for downtown Greensboro."