"PackThe Sack" helps those less fortunate in the Triad

Organizers set up contactless drop-off event on Saturday December 12th at Raylen Vineyards.

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — There's an event happening this weekend that you have to check out. The "Pack the Sack" event in Davie County is in full swing.

The drive was an effort to get gently used coats for kids as well as canned foods and hygiene products for those less fortunate around the holidays.

"I own Bermuda Run Living publication and a friend of mine at a local charity reached out and said there was a need for these items so we teamed up with Transou's Rooter and Plumbing and started the campaign," said Bermuda Run Living owner Stephanie Hearn.

They collected donations from 5 different drop-off locations across Winston-Salem and Davie County and it all culminates in a covid safe event at RayLen Vineyards.

If you're interested the "Pack the Sack" event begins at 11 am December 12th, 2020 at RayLen Vineyards at 3577 US Highway 158 in Mocksville. There will be wine, live music, and a contactless drop-off car line if you want to handle it that way.