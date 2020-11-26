WATCH: Paramount Pictures releases first look at live-action 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

As expected, many people shared their thoughts of the sneak peek on Twitter.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Clifford the Big Red Dog" is coming to the big screen.

Paramount Pictures released a 19-second first look at the upcoming live-action comedy film based on the children's book series.

The film stars Darby Camp ("Big Little Lies," "The Christmas Chronicles") as a young girl who struggles to fit in but finds a small red puppy to become her best friend. Clifford grows into a gigantic dog and gains the attention of a genetics company.

David Alan Grier ("In Living Color," "Jumanji") voices the titular character.

As expected, many people shared their thoughts of the sneak peek on Twitter.

"I Just realized I never processed that a live action Clifford the big red dog would feature a literal big red dog until right now," said @MacDoesIt.

I Just realized I never processed that a live action Clifford the big red dog would feature a literal big red dog until right now https://t.co/5awUik0Oru — mac kahey, birthday boy (@MacDoesIt) November 25, 2020

"new Clifford looks terrible tbh," said @HazmatZombie, referencing another of Paramount Pictures' live-action takes on an animated character, Sonic the Hedgehog. The visual effects team redesigned the character for the 2020 film after fans were highly critical of Sonic's look, including his human-like teeth and strange appearance.

new Clifford looks terrible tbh pic.twitter.com/BQ9Iub9GOS — Hex Holliday (@HazmatZombie) November 25, 2020

"I think what's thrown me off about Clifford's design is if you told me this was a movie set to come out in the early 2000's I would have believed you...," said @RiseFallNick.

I think what's thrown me off about Clifford's design is if you told me this was a movie set to come out in the early 2000's I would have believed you... pic.twitter.com/HK1leL4vFU — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 26, 2020