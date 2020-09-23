Greensboro is helping us get the kiddos outside!

Parks and Recreation Department launches a program based on discovery and fitness for the little ones.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids know her as Ms. Shelli but to you and me Shelli Scott is someone we appreciate. She leads the way for the Greensboro Parks and Rec Department's "Take a Child Outside" program which is active for the next week or so.

"It really takes us back to a simpler time. The focus is on the kids who are in the 3 to 7 age bracket and the activities are geared to getting our kids away from screens and outside to learn a few science lessons and have fun at the same time," said Scott.

"For example, our activities over the next couple of days range from studying leaves to watching ants and learning about their behavior as well as their diet and how they work as a team," continued Scott.