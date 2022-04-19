A huge pickleball facility chose Charlotte as its first location in the country

The complex called Rally will have two buildings with a total of 27,650 square feet of indoor space.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sport sweeping the nation has a complex set to take root in Charlotte in 2023.

The pickleball complex will be located in Charlotte's Lower South End (LoSo) neighborhood at the corner of Old Pineville Road and Southside Drive.

The complex called Rally will have two buildings with a total of 27,650 square feet of indoor space. It will feature eight pickleball courts (four indoor, four outdoor), bars and private-event spaces. Charlotte is Rally's first location.

Rally is owned by Barrett Worthington and Megan Charity. Charity is a world-ranked pickleball professional who competes on the pickleball pro circuit.

“What’s so incredible about this game is that literally anyone can step onto a court and have a fun, competitive game their first time out,” Charity said.

Charity will lead Rally’s pickleball program designed for everyone from pros to amateurs.

The company plans to bring the concept to urban markets across the southeast and Mid-Atlantic over the next few years.

“Charlotte is such a vibrant city that embraces active living and has a thriving experiential entertainment scene,” Worthington explains. “We knew it would be the perfect place to launch the Rally brand and can’t wait to open in such a buzzworthy neighborhood as LoSo.”

Rally will also feature a full-service restaurant.

Rally expects to break ground this spring. For more information about Rally, visit their website.

