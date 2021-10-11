WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro for ice skating fun

Come join WFMY News 2 for opening night of Winterfest for ice skating fun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up the skates and hit the ice! WFMY News 2 Winterfest is making a return to downtown Greensboro offering fun for all ages.

Opening night is Friday, Nov. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 to skate and $1 will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Canned goods are being accepted for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich voucher. Those who give five or more canned goods will be entered into a drawing for several Chick-fil-A gift baskets.

WFMY News 2 Winterfest is located at 123 W. Lewis Street in Greensboro. Ice skating fun runs from Nov. 19 - Jan. 30.