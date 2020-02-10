Planting hope in cancer patients

Navonya Jones knows first hand how her clients feel since she was in their shoes two years ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2018 was a tough year for Navonya Jones. That was the year that she developed breast cancer. After a double mastectomy, she decided to pay it forward in a big way when it comes to breast cancer.

She started The Pink Planter non-profit with the idea of a focus on life.

"I wanted my sisters to know that we are all in this together and they are not alone. I was never into plants or planting but the idea hit me that a plant makes you focus on life instead of other things and I thought that was the perfect gift," said Jones, "And so we started to provide these plants in hand-painted pink pots to anyone going through the cancer process."

Fast-forward to today and The Pink Planter is giving these plants to many cancer treatment facilities as well as hand-delivering some right to people's doorsteps.

"It was just one way I could give something that brings their minds into focusing on life. The plant is symbolic of the life that we have and how the fight is worth the victory," said Jones.