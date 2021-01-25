Camp Margaritaville- a luxury RV resort, coming soon to Pigeon Forge

The new place to stay will over spaces for RV camping, cabins, and a Lodge.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There will soon be a new place to get that island vibe in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Margaritaville plans to open a new RV resort in Pigeon Forge later this year.

Guests can set up camp in their RVs, stay in a cabin, or book a room in the Lodge. There will also be a camp store, restaurant and bar, pickleball courts, putting green, pool, kiddie play area and water slide.

According to the Camp Margaritaville website, the RV sites will offer large sites, upscale bath facilities and WiFi connections so that campers can "rough it with luxury."

This will be the second RV resort by Margaritaville. The first is located on Georgia's Lake Lanier.