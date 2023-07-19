Fury 325 update: Testing now underway after cracked support beam replacement

Fury 325 has been closed since someone at Carowinds spotted a huge crack in one of the coaster's support beams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is in the process of testing Fury 325 after crews replaced the cracked support beam that shut down the roller coaster earlier this month.

The ride went through several tests just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Carowinds announced that it would put the ride through 500 full cycles to test the repairs.

Fury 325 has been closed since a video on social media showed a large crack in one of the ride's support beams while it was operating. A new beam manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the builder of Fury 325, was installed at the park last week.

The North Carolina Department of Labor told WCNC Charlotte that it will have inspectors at Carowinds throughout the testing process. Once Carowinds finishes all of its testing, the Department of Labor will review the reports and do a complete inspection of the ride before it reopens. Carowinds hasn't released an expected date for the ride's reopening.

A structural engineer with decades of experience inspecting amusement park rides said this situation doesn't happen often, as industry experts agree rides are generally safe.

"Occurrences like this are extremely rare," Michael Hupalo said. "If everything looks right, it probably is. But it is machinery and it needs to be properly maintained."