Cedar Point ranked America’s second-best amusement park, Steel Vengeance wins top honors

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point has been known as a roller coaster oasis for decades – and a new poll shows the Sandusky scream park is considered among the best amusement parks in America.
When it comes to amusement parks as a whole, Cedar Point earned the No. 2 spot in USA Today’s annual 10Best fan poll for 2020, second to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo.
“The 364-acre park has a history dating back to 1870, making it the second oldest continually operated amusement park on the continent, and it’s managed to maintain that classic park feel, complete with three miles of midway and one of the only operating D.C. Muller carousels in the world,” the 10Best poll declared about Cedar Point.
One thing is for sure: Cedar Point is still king of coasters because the park’s Steel Vengeance has also been ranked as the best roller coaster in America, courtesy of the 10Best list.
“The world record-breaking Steel Vengeance just debuted at Cedar Point in May 2018 as the world’s tallest and fastest hybrid coaster with the steepest drop (90 degrees), longest drop (200 feet), most inversions (four) and most airtime (27.2 seconds) on any hybrid coaster,” according to the ranking by USA Today’s 10Best. “At 5,740 feet, it’s also the world’s longest hybrid coaster and sure to be a new guest favorite.”
Meanwhile, Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers ranked No. 2 for best amusement park hotel, second only to Universal’s Aventura Hotel in Orlando.
You can see the full list of 10Best’s top amusement parks, roller coasters and hotels below:
TOP 10 AMUSEMENT PARKS
- Silver Dollar City: Branson, Mo.
- Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio
- Busch Gardens: Williamsburg, Va.
- Kings Island: Mason, Ohio
- Busch Gardens: Tampa
- Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Knoebels: Elysburg, Penn.
- Kennywood: West Mifflin, Penn.
- Knott’s Berry Farm: Buena Park, Calif.
- Hersheypark: Hershey, Penn.
TOP 10 ROLLER COASTERS
- Steel Vengeance: Cedar Point
- Mako: SeaWorld Orlando
- Phoenix: Knoebels
- The Voyage: Holiday World
- Fury 325: Carowinds
- Intimidatory 305: Kings Dominion
- Lightning Rod: Dollywood
- Phantom’s Revenge: Kennywood
- Montu: Busch Gardens Tampa
- Outlaw Run: Silver Dollar City
TOP 10 AMUSEMENT PARK HOTELS
- Universal’s Aventura Hotel: Orlando
- Hotel Breakers: Sandusky, Ohio
- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa: Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort: Orlando
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge: Orlando
- Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando
- Loews Royal Pacific Report at Universal Orlando
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge: Orlando
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort: Orlando