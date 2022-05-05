Danville casino delayed until another year

Caesars Entertainment announced that the December 2023 date was "unrealistic"

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plans for the Caesars Danville Casino to open in December of 2023 is now being pushed to 2024.

Thursday night, Caesars Entertainment announced that there will be a delay in the completion of the casino.

The end of next year was when it was set to open but Senior Vice President for Casers Entertainment, Robert Livingston, told the Danville city council that the date is unrealistic and that 2024 is when it will be able to open.

“The December 1, 2023, anticipated opening date we all wanted, it’s going to be an unrealistic goal, it’s just not gonna happen,” said Robert Livingston, senior VP for development for Caesars Entertainment.

The reason for the delay?

Livingston says supply chain issues and other market forces.

He also said that cleanup at the former textile mill site, where the casino is going, is taking longer than they thought.

“They ran into issues that were not expected, but at the same time these things do happen,” said Councilman Sherman Saunders.

The city of Danville says, “Crews are demolishing a finishing plant and crushing concrete foundations that were left in place. The delay is not unexpected. Construction projects across the nation are experiencing delays. We’re not immune to the current construction environment.”

The city said despite the delay, Caesars Entertainment will begin making their annual payments of $5 million to the city starting in 2023.

The city said the payment is part of the development agreement negotiated for the project. The payment will be made in quarterly installments beginning in September 2023.

Caesars has also started local outreach efforts.

Contractors and vendors interested in the Danville project can contact Whiting-Turner at caesarsva@whiting-turner.com.