Disney World proposes reopening Magic, Animal Kingdom July 11 with mandatory masks for all

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would have a phased reopening on July 15.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse is seen in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's official: Disney World hopes to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11.

That day is the proposed date for reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Then, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would reopen July 15. Both phased reopenings would include cast member preview days before the public returns.

Like SeaWorld's and Universal Orlando's plans, Disney World will require face masks for all guests and cast members, among numerous new health and safety procedures.

Disney World presented its plans Wednesday morning to the Orange County Task Force. The plans were approved by the task force and now head to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Here are some of the theme park changes proposed by Disney World for all guests:

  • Face masks required for all
  • Implementing hand-washing and sanitizing stations and signage
  • Plexiglass at points of sale to separate guests and cast members
  • Reduced capacity of parks, restaurants, retail, attractions, buses, monorails and other high-traffic areas
  • Suspending parades, fireworks and other events that draw crowds
  • More frequent cleaning across high-touch locations
  • Temperature checks at main entrances to all parks
  • Contactless payments with Magic Bands, Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.
  • Enhancing cashless transitions at restaurants and retail
  • Enhancing mobile ordering at food and beverage areas
  • Suspending high-touch areas like character meet and greets and playgrounds

Watch the proposal plans here.

