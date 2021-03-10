LIST: Pumpkin patches in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall lovers -- if the pumpkin patch is your jam, look no further. We've got a list of Triad area farms where you can pick out the perfect gourd to celebrate the coziest season of all.
Keep in mind, you may want to call some farms before going, to learn more about pricing and operating hours. Some farms have changed certain events due to the pandemic. Most farms do not allow pets. Check out the list below.
If you'd like your farm to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.
McLaurin Farms – Greensboro
- The pumpkin patch is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- You can buy tickets online or at the farm
- Admission is $12 per person
- Your ticket gets you one ride on the train and a free mini pumpkin
- Pumpkins will also be sold based on weight
- Location: 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455
- Phone: 336-643-3558
- Click here for more info
Zane’s Clodbuster Farms – Kernersville
- The farm is open now through November 7
- Corn maze admission, hayrides, and pumpkins available for purchase
- Pricing ranges from $7 to $12
- Check out times for corn maze and hayride operations as they’ve been impacted by COVID-19
- Location: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Phone: 336-409-0796
- Click here for more info
Smith Hollow Farm – Kernersville
- The farm is open every Saturday and Sunday now through November 7
- Admission is $10
- Your ticket gets you access to the corn maze, unlimited hayrides, animal viewing, and activities and games
- Concession, pumpkin picking, and horse rides are extra charges
- Location: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Phone: 336-813-2409
- Click here for more info
Carrigan Farms – Mooresville
- The pumpkin patches are open every day through the entire month of October
- Admission is $12 per person and you can make a reservation online https://www.carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins#pumpkinpicking
- Only cash and checks are accepted
- 1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115
- Click here for more info
Kersey Valley Maize Adventure – Archdale
- The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays
- Check availability and times online
- General admission for the maize is $25.63
- The pumpkin patch is open through October. Pumpkins are sold separately
- Location: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC 27263
- Phone: 336-431-1700
- Click here for more info
Armstrong Artisan Farm – Walnut Cove
- The corn maze and pumpkin patch are open on Fridays and Saturdays now through November 11
- Friday hours are 4-7 p.m.
- Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tickets range from $10 to $12 depending on the activity
- Open by appointment during the week
- Location: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove, NC
- Phone: (336) 529-4084
- Click here for more info
Red Hound Farms – Clemmons
- Corn maze and pumpkin patch
- The farm is open on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Contact the farm for pricing
- Location: 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Phone: 336-462-3954
- Click here for more info
Millstone Creek Orchards – Ramseur
- Pumpkin picking is available on Saturdays and Sundays
- Book your time online
- You’ll pay a $3 credit toward your pumpkin purchase
- Location: 506 Parks Crossroad Church Road, Ramseur, NC 27316
- Phone: (336) 824-5263
- Click here for more info