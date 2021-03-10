LIST: Pumpkin patches in the Triad

It isn't fall unless you head to a patch and pick out a pumpkin! Here's a list of some farms in the Triad offering pick-your-own pumpkins.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall lovers -- if the pumpkin patch is your jam, look no further. We've got a list of Triad area farms where you can pick out the perfect gourd to celebrate the coziest season of all.

Keep in mind, you may want to call some farms before going, to learn more about pricing and operating hours. Some farms have changed certain events due to the pandemic. Most farms do not allow pets. Check out the list below.

If you'd like your farm to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.

McLaurin Farms – Greensboro

The pumpkin patch is open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can buy tickets online or at the farm

Admission is $12 per person

Your ticket gets you one ride on the train and a free mini pumpkin

Pumpkins will also be sold based on weight

Location: 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455

Phone: 336-643-3558

Click here for more info

Zane’s Clodbuster Farms – Kernersville

The farm is open now through November 7

Corn maze admission, hayrides, and pumpkins available for purchase

Pricing ranges from $7 to $12

Check out times for corn maze and hayride operations as they’ve been impacted by COVID-19

Location: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC 27284

Phone: 336-409-0796

Click here for more info

Smith Hollow Farm – Kernersville

The farm is open every Saturday and Sunday now through November 7

Admission is $10

Your ticket gets you access to the corn maze, unlimited hayrides, animal viewing, and activities and games

Concession, pumpkin picking, and horse rides are extra charges

Location: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284

Phone: 336-813-2409

Click here for more info

Carrigan Farms – Mooresville

The pumpkin patches are open every day through the entire month of October

Admission is $12 per person and you can make a reservation online https://www.carriganfarms.com/the-farm/pumpkins#pumpkinpicking

Only cash and checks are accepted

1261 Oak Ridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

Click here for more info

Kersey Valley Maize Adventure – Archdale

The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays

Check availability and times online

General admission for the maize is $25.63

The pumpkin patch is open through October. Pumpkins are sold separately

Location: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC 27263

Phone: 336-431-1700

Click here for more info

Armstrong Artisan Farm – Walnut Cove

The corn maze and pumpkin patch are open on Fridays and Saturdays now through November 11

Friday hours are 4-7 p.m.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 to $12 depending on the activity

Open by appointment during the week

Location: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove, NC

Phone: (336) 529-4084

Click here for more info

Red Hound Farms – Clemmons

Corn maze and pumpkin patch

The farm is open on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact the farm for pricing

Location: 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, NC 27012

Phone: 336-462-3954

Click here for more info

Millstone Creek Orchards – Ramseur