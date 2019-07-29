MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Here's something to think about the next time you're at Myrtle Beach.

The city's lifeguards not only watch the water, but they also help rent out umbrellas – a dual role some people view as unsafe.

RELATED: Woman Drowns While Swimming at Myrtle Beach: Coroner

Myrtle Beach has a franchise agreement until 2025 that allows three different companies to operate lifeguard services and concessions on the beach.

The lifeguard companies are not certified through the United States Lifesaving Association.

RELATED: 'At First I Thought I Was Picking Up Trash': NC Man Finds Prehistoric Treasure at Myrtle Beach

The rules are different just up the road -- in North Myrtle Beach.

Lifeguards there just focus on the water, while another division rents chairs and sells concessions.