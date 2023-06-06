Uhuburg, Eagle Owl Castle offers weekend tours and workshops; if guests are up to it, they can climb the eight-story tower.

HELEN, Ga. — Make memories fit for a queen and learn to duel like a knight at the new castle in Helen.

The grand opening for Uhuburg, Eagle Owl Castle was on June 1, and according to the website, it offers weekend tours and workshops; if guests are up to it, they can climb the eight-story Tower. There are also plenty of scenic walks advertised on its website.

And coming soon, Uhuburg said visitors will be able to hunker down in the fortress and stay overnight in the castle chambers.

Adults: $35

Children ages 3-12: $25

Ages 0-3: Free

Seniors 65+: $30

Military: $30

What classes are offered?

There are two classes listed on its website

Falconry workshop with Buster Brown | June 17

Swordsmanship with Danial and Donny | July 15

Visit vistas along the Wall Walk

See the Philosophical Murals

Contemplate at the Zen Garden

Step up into the Lookout Tower

Enjoy nearly two acres of courtyards

Explore the Gardens

Carnivorous Bog

Native Garden

Produce Garden

Greenhouse

Ponds (with frogs & koi!)

More about the Uhuburg name:

Uhuburg is a captivating name derived from the mighty Eurasian Owl, which takes flight as the largest owl in the world. This German-named owl, or Uhu, soars with regal grace as its English translation lands upon the majestic moniker of "Eagle Owl." Embodied in the term "Burg," meaning castle in German, Uhuburg stands tall, embodying the essence of an awe-inspiring fortress.