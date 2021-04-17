Tinley Brown hopes to donate cookies to the Shriners Hospital if she exceeds her initial goal.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Finding Girl Scout cookies this time of the year is almost like finding a pot of gold.

You’ve got to keep your eyes peeled and when the opportunity presents itself, it’s hard not to indulge in a few boxes of thin mints.

“My Favorite cookie is the tagalong.”Tinley Brown is a nine year old with Troop 5151 and she’s been selling the cookies for as long as she can remember.

This year, she took on a pretty large task with the goal of pushing out 2,021 cookies. Not only has she been able to accomplish that, but she’s donating 200 boxes to the military.

“We’ve been giving the military donations and if we can get extra ones past my goal, we’re going to give some to Shriners if we’re allowed to,” exclaimed Tinley.

Spokane’s always been about supporting local businesses and that’s no different when it comes to the Girl Scouts.

One person even donated 400 dollars to her stand.

“I’m super proud of her,” said Tinley's mother Deanna Doyle. “She’s worked really hard and we’re both exhausted after the cookie sale, but I’m super proud of her.”

As the cookie season comes to an end - Girl Scouts like Tinley serve as a reminder of what they bring to the community.

A snack that’s been around for more than 100 years, and most importantly, the Girl Scouts dish out smiles and positive energy.