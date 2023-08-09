Tanger Center shares second season success

The Tanger Center hosted more than 382,000 guests in its second season and sold out 59 shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts once again drew hundreds of thousands of guests for its second season.

The Tanger Center just gathered up its numbers from the second season, which ran from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

The season had 251 events and performances that included 59 sold-out shows. The center said it hosted more than 382,000 guests.

Some of the big Broadway shows included Cats, The Book of Mormon, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice: The Musical, and Disney's Frozen.

“In just two years, the Tanger Center has established itself as one of the top performing arts centers in country,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center managing director Matt Brown. “The wide variety of events have not only enriched our community but also brought thousands of visitors to downtown Greensboro and generated millions in economic impact for our region.”