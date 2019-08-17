ASHEBORO, N.C. — No matter how old you get, one thing is for sure -- treehouses are just plain FUN.

And a really big treehouse just opened up at the North Carolina Zoo.

Treehouse Trek is the zoo's newest adventure. This giant jungle gym is located in the Africa Region next to Air Hike.

Treehouse Trek has rope bridges, an oversized play nest, slides, and more.

A portion of the play area is also accessible for people with disabilities.

The treehouse is open daily through October 31.

