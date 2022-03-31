Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe offers incentives amid America's worker shortage

Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe officially opens in less than 60 days and is looking to fill more than 600 seasonal positions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet 'N Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro is looking to fill more than 600 seasonal jobs. Open positions include lifeguards, food service, retail, and park services.



The park will host its first job fair of the 2022 season Saturday, April 2 at the main gate. With the park opening its doors to the public a weekend earlier this year, directors said they need more employees than ever.

“In the past years prior to the pandemic we had so many applicants come through, and then there was a shortage of that last year,” Marketing & Sales Director Kaylah Macauley said. “So, we really had to push our hiring efforts. Again, we've increased the pay, we're including these additional perks that we've never had before."

Hired applicants can earn up to $13 dollars an hour depending on their position. Lifeguards will receive a $100 bonus after their first two weeks of work.



Those who fill out an application have the chance to win $100 Amazing gift cards and four free admission tickets to share with friends and family this season.



"We're really stepping up our employee incentives within the park and we're trying to show everyone that this is not only a summer job, but it can also turn into a career,” Macauley said. “Most of the management has started out as a seasonal employee."

The job fair runs from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday. You must be at least 15 to apply. Wet 'n Wild Emerald Park Pointe opens May 21.