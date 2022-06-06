Porches, music, food, and southern hospitality

The historic Dunleath neighborhood celebrates with its annual "Porchfest" this weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Dunleath neighborhood holds a lot of history for the city of Greensboro. The homes are around a century-old give or take a few decades and the residents are very proud of the heritage and history.

5 years ago, they decided to grab on to that old-school feeling of sitting on your neighbors' porches and sharing friendships. This time they wanted it to be more of a community party or gathering and Dunleath's Porchfest was born

"We love this event and now it has grown to entertain thousands and celebrate the idea of neighbors the way our parents and grandparents did," said Dunleath organizer Mebane Ham," There are about 50 performance groups that will perform music on porches throughout the neighborhood all afternoon. Guests can stroll from house to house to enjoy Dunleath's hospitality and goodwill in a festival-like atmosphere. There will also be food vendors, event t-shirts, and to generate even more community goodwill, we collect food items for the Triad Health Project Food Pantry."