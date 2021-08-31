Proehlific Park gears up for 'Blue Jeans and Bourbon'

The popular sports complex is ready for it's biggest fundraiser of the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask anyone at Proehlific Park what their big event is each year and they will talk about three things. Blue jeans, bourbon, and golf. The staff is making final preparations for their "Blue Jeans and Bourbon" fundraiser followed by the Ricky Proehl Golf Tournament.

"The event is a few weeks away but we are wrapping things up as we speak," said marketing director Natasha Hilburn, "It is truly one of the highlights of our year."

The Blue Jeans and Bourbon event is on the evening of Sept 23rd. There will be live entertainment from the band "Bandemic" as well as a live and silent auction. You can also try your hand at axe throwing.

The night celebrates the Power of Play Foundation and its generous donors. The night is the pre-cursor for the Ricky Proehl Golf Tournament the following day.