The nationally acclaimed Winston-Salem art attraction is unveiling a new exhibit on Friday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Reynolda House in Winston-Salem is famous for ti's beautiful gardens and art exhibits, tomorrow they'll unveil a new exhibit on July 15th.

The Reynolda House officially became an art museum in 1967, and since then, artists from all over put their pieces on display. Museum Curator, Allison Slaby, says this could be one of the best yet.

"You will be astounded that these are paintings and not photographs", Slaby told us.

The "Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections' Exhibition features 41 pieces from 12 artists that are sure to blow your mind.

"Some of these artists take a photo and project it on a canvas then paint it that way. The artist that is at the heart of this show, his name is Richard Estes, and he does everything freehand and he's brilliant", Slaby went on to say.

Richard Estes is north of 90 years old, and according to Slaby, one of his newer pieces will join the permanent collection at the Reynolda House once this exhibit leaves town.

"He's still working. He painted a painting last year in 2021 called 'Hubcap' that is absolutely incredible and think people would love making that connection."

However, this exhibit is more of a time capsule than anything else. The majority of the pieces are based on photos that were taken between 1960 and 1970, and Slaby told us that is the most exciting part of the exhibit.