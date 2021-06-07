Reynolda House to offer free admission to area teachers through August

The art museum reaches out to what they say are the group of essential workers second only to first responders.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reynolda House is offering free Museum admission to all Pre-K to grade 12 teachers at public and private schools in the state of N.C. through Aug. 31. "During the COVID outbreak, teachers and childcare staff were classified as frontline essential workers, second only to first responders and healthcare professionals. As a way to recognize the service of classroom teachers during times of uncertainty, the teaching and learning staff at Reynolda proposed that the Museum offer free admission for teachers this summer in order to extend a second wave of appreciation during the COVID era, and to offer an opportunity for continued learning for teachers," said Deputy Director Phil Archer, "Teachers can receive their free admission ticket online or in-person at Reynolda House. Proper ID is required at check-in. Advance registration is encouraged— not required—to visit the Museum."

Reynolda House's educational programs include a strong focus on early childhood education, and the Museum produces numerous programs for pre-readers (under five) and their caregivers, as well as programs designed to promote intergenerational learning. Reynolda House offers a rich selection of virtual and hybrid programs, including Reynolda Read-Aloud, Family First workshops, Reynolda Community Day, Visual Literacy for Caregivers, Let's Talk About Art, Outdoor Discovery Tours, and outdoor family yoga. In addition, the Museum offers at-home art kits and multimedia discovery lessons for teachers and caregivers.