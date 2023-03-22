Ringling Bros., Barnum & Bailey brings 'Greatest Show on Earth' to Greensboro in 2024

Tickets on sale now for Greensboro shows coming February 2024

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Feld Entertainment, a family-owned company, and worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences announced the North American tour of Ringling Bros. and Burman & Bailey: The Greatest Show on Earth coming to Greensboro in February 2024.

The Greatest Show on Earth will debut stunning feats of real human achievement, musical performances blended with aerial artistry, modern comedy, and never-before-seen acts on a highwire, trapeze, bicycles, and more.

"We're reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness," Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Feld Entertainment, Kevin Feld.

The more reimagined American icon will captivate families through a multi-platform, 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action, creating genuine connections between audiences and performers worldwide.

"To redefine Ringling for today's audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show on Earth." Feld said.

Seven performances are coming to the Greensboro Coliseum from February 2-4, 2024. Tickets are on sale now online or in person at the venue box office.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.