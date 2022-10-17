RiverRun Film Festival goes spooky retro

The festival is showing a few classic horror films complete with a live discussion with special guests. Some who actually worked on the film.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They are two vastly different scary movies but both are classics and both are a part of the RiverRun Film Festivals retro Halloween series.

.RiverRun will begin with a screening of “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Marketplace Cinemas followed by a 100th-anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Friday, October 28, also at Marketplace Cinemas.

“From the light-hearted ghost character in ‘Beetlejuice’ to one of the most ghoulish portrayals of a vampire in cinema history in ‘Nosferatu,’ both of these classics are spectacular Halloween entertainment,” RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis said. “We are particularly honored to screen a wonderfully restored version of the century-old ‘Nosferatu,’ which is widely appreciated as one of the earlier horror films.”

Special guest for the screening will be Tom Ackerman, director of photography for “Beetlejuice,” and professor of cinematography at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking. Ackerman will receive RiverRun’s Master of Cinema Award, the highest honor bestowed by the film festival. Ackerman has worked on a number of iconic films, helping create nearly $3 billion in worldwide box office gross. Some of his 38 credits as director of photography in addition to “Beetlejuice” include “Jumanji,” “Christmas Vacation” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” He has been involved in the motion picture industry for 50 years, 47 as a director and director of photography. Ackerman will participate in an on-stage program and receive his award prior to the screening.