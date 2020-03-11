Rob Schneider set to bring the funny to Truist Point, home of the High Point Rockers!

“Challenging times have forced us to get creative and this is a prime example of that creativity,” said Pete Fisch, High Point Rockers team President.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers along with The Pitchin' Kitchen, and The Comedy Zone, have announced that actor and comedian Rob Schneider will be performing live at Truist Point Saturday, Nov. 21!

“Challenging times have forced us to get creative and this is a prime example of that creativity,” noted Rockers team president, Pete Fisch. “This is just the beginning of marquee entertainment at Truist Point.”

Schneider, the Saturday Night Live alum who has appeared in films like The Waterboy, Deuce Bigelow, 50 First Dates, The Benchwarmers, and The Animal, will take the stage as part of a special opening of Truist Point’s restaurant: The Pitchin’ Kitchen.

Tickets are on sale now, with limited availability, and will only be available for pre-purchase online through the Rockers website.

According to the release, capacity is extremely limited. The 18-and-older event will follow all CDC recommended guidelines, with socially distanced seating both on the field at Truist Point and in the stands.