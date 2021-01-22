Roller skating is making a huge comeback

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Don't be surprised if you glance out your car window these days and see people dancing and roller skating down the sidewalk. The hobby once associated with kids is now a trend for adults as well.
"It's very reminiscent of the roller disco craze of the 1970s.," said Derby City Skate Shop owner Susan Konczal, "It's not only a ton of fun but it's great exercise for all ages. We have people coming in our shop that are little kids and we have some in their 70s."
The Derby City Skate Shop is located at 4003 Country Club Rd in Winston-Salem or you can call them at (336) 608-4767.