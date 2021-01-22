Roller skating is making a huge comeback

Why roller skating isn't just for the kids anymore.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Don't be surprised if you glance out your car window these days and see people dancing and roller skating down the sidewalk. The hobby once associated with kids is now a trend for adults as well.

"It's very reminiscent of the roller disco craze of the 1970s.," said Derby City Skate Shop owner Susan Konczal, "It's not only a ton of fun but it's great exercise for all ages. We have people coming in our shop that are little kids and we have some in their 70s."