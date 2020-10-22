When "old west" meets the new tech

Why is a state-of-the-art audio and video recording studio located in an old west

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. — When Mike Jones was a little boy he loved watching old westerns with his dad. That dream took a turn one day when he decided to actually build an old west replica town in West Jefferson. Add to that a state-of-the-art audio and video recording studios and you have one of the most unusual attractions around.

Saloon Studios Live a truly unique music venue, it provides artists with a state-of-the-art recording studio, including recording equipment, engineering, classic instruments, and an indoor and outdoor stage, to perform, refine, and record their music.

Under the big sky it sits on a 26-acre estate complete with wooded trails, fields, wild plant and animal life, a reflecting pond, and an "Old West Town" to unwind, stretch your legs and your mind.