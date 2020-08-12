UNCSA says "The Nutcracker" must go on.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Audiences line up every holiday season for the UNC School of The Arts performance of "The Nutcracker". But this year there won't be any lines thanks to COVID-19.
The classic was newly created for film by the schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking, and Music.
Tickets are on sale now for the Opening Night Scholarship Benefit, a livestream fundraising event for UNCSA student scholarships. On Dec. 12 the broadway quality production will allow audiences to experience the annual event like never before.
After the December 12th premiere the film will then be widely available for free to watch on-demand beginning December 17.