UNCSA says "The Nutcracker" must go on.

The School of Dance performs their holiday favorite on film this year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Audiences line up every holiday season for the UNC School of The Arts performance of "The Nutcracker". But this year there won't be any lines thanks to COVID-19.

The classic was newly created for film by the schools of Dance, Design & Production, Filmmaking, and Music.

Tickets are on sale now for the Opening Night Scholarship Benefit, a livestream fundraising event for UNCSA student scholarships. On Dec. 12 the broadway quality production will allow audiences to experience the annual event like never before.