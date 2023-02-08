Shakira is the fan favorite to accompany Rihanna in the Super Bowl halftime show

In a poll, fans were asked to vote among the likes of Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z, and Coldplay, but Shakira was in the lead by far.

According to a Billboard poll, fans were asked to vote for their favorite special guest to join Rih-Rih on stage, with Shakira leading the way by far. In the poll there were artists like Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z and Coldplay among others.

These poll results make it clear that the Colombian singer continues to be a trend. She recently broke a YouTube record with her video for the song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" which, with more than 63 million views, is the most streamed Latin song in 24 hours on the platform.

For now, the question of who will accompany Rihanna will remain and fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out who she will choose to join her on stage.

Rihanna is set to perform live for the first time in five years on Sunday. Her last live performance was at the Grammy Awards in 2018. Her show is one of the most anticipated halftime shows in recent memory.

So much so that music megastar Adele said she would come to the Super Bowl, not to watch the game, but to see Rihanna.

The match between the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.