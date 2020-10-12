6 Triad school choirs release an original song this weekend

Organizers say it took around 600 hours of work to pull this off.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A group of almost two hundred singers, including students from six Kernersville schools, will debut a new music video on Sunday, December 13. The video will also include an original song, “We Rise,” written by Adam Mitchell, the music teacher at Cash Elementary. The song is about how the community of musicians has come together to support each other during the pandemic.

The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project was organized by Mitchell and includes students from Cash, Piney Grove and Sedge Garden elementary schools as well as East Forsyth and Glenn high schools and the Heart of the Triad Choral Society. Singers range in age from 9 to 80 years old.

“This project took over 600 hours to write, arrange, learn, record, mix, master, and produce,” said Mitchell. “Each singer learned and rehearsed the song during virtual rehearsals with their director. They then recorded audio and video on their own. After all of the recordings were complete, I compiled, mixed, and mastered the audio before sending on to the video production team to complete the video.”

The final video will be released on YouTube this Sunday. Although the link will not be available until release day, you can search Kernersville Virtual Choir Project on YouTube beginning Sunday morning to view it.

In addition to the video, the audio track will be available to download or stream on iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Spotify beginning Friday, December 11th.

You can see a video trailer about the project here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xbe8B6x2TPk