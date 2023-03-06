Snoop Dogg will make a stop at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Sunday, Aug. 6. and PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announced he's bringing his High School Reunion Tour to Charlotte this fall.

Snoop Dogg will make a stop at PNC Music Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning on Tuesday, March 7. The general onsale for High School Reunion Tour will begin on Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

2023 HIGH SCHOOL REUNION TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jul 08 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Aug 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

