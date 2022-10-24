Some life hacks that were right under your nose all along

Eric Chilton shows us some shortcuts to help us all out day to day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, after doing some digging on the internet, I found some cool life hacks and some were right under our noses.

Aluminum Foil Hack

For example, we all know how difficult it can be to make a nice neat tear when ripping the aluminum foil off the roll.

Well, if you look at the end of a box of Reynolds Wrap there is a perforated section that when you push it in acts as a place to put your thumb and get a better grip on the box to make that perfect tear.

Frying Pan Hack

How about this one? At the end of most frying pans, there is usually an oval hole. I thought it was there for decoration or to hang them on a hook or something.

Come to find out it is actually there to prop up a wooden spoon so it drips back into the pan. This eliminates the need for the old folded-up paper towel to put the spoon on and saves your countertops from getting dirty. Who knew?

Car Headrest Hack

And finally, there's this one. A car seat headrest is an interesting thing. If you're like me you might have attempted to adjust it one day and accidentally pulled it out of the holes exposing the two posts that usually fit down into the seat.

Well, believe it or not, those posts are there for a reason. They are designed to actually break a window open in case you are trapped in the car for whatever reason.

This makes me think of those scenes in movies where a car is sinking and the pressure stops you from being able to open the door until the car fills with water. Now, you know to pop off that headrest and escape.

Just a few life hacks to make things go better in our lives.