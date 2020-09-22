A COVID conscious comic con comes to the Triad

The owner of Ssalefish Comics is giving comic lovers what they starve for and its all built around safety.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Stephen Meyer knew what he had to do. The Triad needed a comic con in some fashion or another.

"We were hearing from our customers that a comic con needed to take place and so we put our heads together to come up with a COVID friendly, socially distanced event. So that's exactly what we did," said Meyer. "Everything will be spaced out and safe plus so many people will be dressing up in costumes as they usually do we think the masks on the costumes will actually help."

Stephen even came up with a name which says it all.

"We went with MaskCon 2020. It kind of sums it all up. Comics and comradery but all done behind the safety of face masks. We are as excited as our customers are to finally get together and celebrate the comics we love so much," said Meyer.