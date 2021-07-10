Stacey Spivey joins the Four 2 Five...but first, a little fun!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are thrilled to have the beautiful and talented Stacey Spivey join the Four 2 Five crew. Stacey just came back from maternity leave taking care of her adorable Baylor.

But now she's back and easy to go with the new show. We decided to have a little fun with Stacey to welcome her into our ranks so we held a diaper changing race as well as a parenting quiz to see how she is handling motherhood.