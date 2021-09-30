Star of 'WICKED' National Tour talks about bringing the show to the Triad

Talia Suskauer plays the lead role of Elphaba in the touring version of the show which opens at the Tanger Center next week!

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

It's an amazing story. Three years ago, Talia Suskauer was just out of college and now she's the lead role in the touring version of the award-winning musical WICKED.

Originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Talia attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and then went on to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State University in 2018. During her freshman year at Penn State, Talia was chosen to be a 2015 YoungArts winner in Theatre Arts.

She brings her talents along with the entire WICKED cast to the Tanger Center in Greensboro next week. She says she's excited to get back to North Carolina.

"I am from Florida but my family would vacation in Asheville lots of times. In fact, the first time I ever saw snow was in Boone North Carolina. I love that part of the state but this is my first time in Greensboro," says Suskauer.

Talia has performed regionally at the New London Barn Playhouse in New London, New Hampshire, playing roles such as Princess Fiona in SHREK THE MUSICAL (NH Theatre Award Nomination), Rosa Bud in THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (NH Theatre Award Nomination), Lily Craven in THE SECRET GARDEN, and most recently, Jo March in LITTLE WOMEN.