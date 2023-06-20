Statesville woman gets standing ovation on 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell's praise of Statesville singer Dani Kerr brought her to tears and led to a standing ovation.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville singer Dani Kerr wowed the "America's Got Talent" judges, received two standing ovations from the audience during her audition on Tuesday's episode and what notorious critic Simon Cowell said brought her to tears.

"When I was a little kid, I never thought that I would even have the courage to sing in front of one person and it's just, it's so crazy to be here," Kerr told the judges before performing. "It's a dream come true."

Shortly after Kerr initially started performing, Cowell stopped her, leading the audience to boo him. Cowell said she seemed nervous, and asked if she had another song to sing.

"I think you were really nervous and I could tell how important this is to you," Cowell said as the crowd booed. "Let's try that again."

After she finished her second song, one she wrote called "November," she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Howie Mandel compared her to Stevie Nicks. Heidi Klum said she was reminded of Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. Sofía Vergara said she sounded amazing and "real." Cowell went a step further with his praise for Kerr.

"I love your song, I think you're a great writer," Cowell said. "You're authentic and importantly, your voice is so distinctive. And not only distinctive, you have a beautiful voice, a beautiful voice. You have one of my favorite voices this season, I really like you."

Kerr cried as she received a yes from all four judges and a second standing ovation from the audience. She'll continue on in "America's Got Talent," which you can watch on WCNC Charlotte.

