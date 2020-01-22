GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts will host concerts and events from acts such as Patti LaBelle and The Bachelor Live on Stage this spring.
Below is a list of scheduled events:
Jay Leno – Sunday, March 22
Sally Field – Tuesday, March 24
Ode to Joy – Saturday, March 28
Music of Queen – Saturday, April 4
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic – Wednesday, April 8
RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles – Tuesday, April 14
Patti LaBelle – Friday, April 17
Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony POPS – Saturday, April 18
Colson Whitehead – Thursday, April 23
The Price is Right Live – Friday, April 24
The Bachelor Live on Stage – Wednesday, April 29
Ronnie Milsap with special guest Stephanie Quayle – Saturday, May 2
A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration – Friday, June 19
Get the Led Out – Friday, Aug. 8
Come From Away – Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 4
Construction for the Tanger Center is set to complete by March, with shows starting in April.
The center is looking to hire several part-time workers, with positions including box office workers, ushers, bartenders, parking attendants and more.
Check the Steven Tanger Center’s website for a full list of events.
