GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts will host concerts and events from acts such as Patti LaBelle and The Bachelor Live on Stage this spring.

Below is a list of scheduled events:

Jay Leno – Sunday, March 22

Sally Field – Tuesday, March 24

Ode to Joy – Saturday, March 28

Music of Queen – Saturday, April 4

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic – Wednesday, April 8

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles – Tuesday, April 14

Patti LaBelle – Friday, April 17

Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony POPS – Saturday, April 18

Colson Whitehead – Thursday, April 23

The Price is Right Live – Friday, April 24

The Bachelor Live on Stage – Wednesday, April 29

Ronnie Milsap with special guest Stephanie Quayle – Saturday, May 2

A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration – Friday, June 19

Get the Led Out – Friday, Aug. 8

Come From Away – Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 4

Construction for the Tanger Center is set to complete by March, with shows starting in April.

The center is looking to hire several part-time workers, with positions including box office workers, ushers, bartenders, parking attendants and more.

Check the Steven Tanger Center’s website for a full list of events.

OTHER STORIES

Tanger Center in downtown Greensboro is looking to hire

Syngenta exploring future options for expansion, job retention in Greensboro

Greensboro's Tanger Center announces agreement with Kontoor Brands and Brady Services

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE